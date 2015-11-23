FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-China's Bank of Jinzhou launches up to $943 mln HK IPO-IFR
November 23, 2015 / 2:02 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-China's Bank of Jinzhou launches up to $943 mln HK IPO-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling in headline)

HONG KONG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - China’s Bank of Jinzhou Co Ltd IPO-JZBN.HK on Monday launched an initial public offering of shares for a Hong Kong listing that could raise up to $943 million, IFR reported, citing a term sheet for the transaction.

The offering by the bank, a commercial lender in northeastern China, consists of 1.32 billion shares - 90 percent will be new shares from the bank, and the remainder sold on behalf of China’s National Council for Social Security Fund (NSSF), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The shares were offered in an indicative range of HK$4.64 to HK$5.54 each.

Bank of Jinzhou couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

