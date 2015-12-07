FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Jinzhou, lender to Hanergy, set to open 1 pct up in HK debut
December 7, 2015 / 1:32 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of Jinzhou, lender to Hanergy, set to open 1 pct up in HK debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Bank of Jinzhou Co Ltd were set to open slightly up in their Hong Kong debut on Monday, after the lender to the parent of troubled solar equipment maker Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd raised $794 million in an initial public offering.

Bank of Jinzhou’s stock was indicated to open at HK$4.70, compared with the HK$4.66 IPO price, which was near the bottom of a HK$4.64 to HK$5.54 marketing range. The benchmark Hang Seng index was indicated to open 0.45 percent higher on Monday morning.

The bank sold 1.2 billion new shares and a group of 11 shareholders another 120 million existing shares in the offering. ($1 = 6.4008 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Lawrence White; Editing by Stephen Coates)

