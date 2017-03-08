Rwanda's Bank of Kigali posts 16.5 pct rise in full-year profit

KIGALI, March 8 (Reuters) - Rwanda's Bank of Kigali's pretax profit jumped 16.5 percent last year to 30.0 billion francs ($37.04 million), it said on Wednesday.

Net interest income at the bank, the largest by assets in the East African country, climbed to 21.2 billion francs in the year through December from 17.5 billion a year before.

Net fees and commissions increased to 13.4 billion francs from 11.4 billion. Its total assets grew 13.7 percent to 638.3 billion francs.

The lender said it would pay out dividends worth 8.3 billion francs, equivalent to about 12.3 francs per share.