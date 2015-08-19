FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of NY Mellon sued by FDIC over $2 bln in soured mortgages
#Market News
August 19, 2015 / 9:06 PM / 2 years ago

Bank of NY Mellon sued by FDIC over $2 bln in soured mortgages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. regulator sued Bank of New York Mellon Corp on Wednesday over more than $2 billion in mortgage-backed securities purchased by a failed Texas bank, claiming BNY Mellon breached its duties as bond trustee to protect investors.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, which sued in its capacity as receiver for Guaranty Bank, said it suffered more than $440 million in losses when it sold the certificates in March 2010.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in New York.

Austin, Texas-based Guaranty Bank closed in August 2009, and the FDIC arranged for its deposits to be assumed by BBVA Compass of Birmingham, Alabama. At the time, the regulator estimated the closure would cost its deposit insurance fund $3 billion. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Joseph Ax; Editing by Dan Grebler)

