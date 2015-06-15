FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BNY Mellon names Adam Gelder head of financial institutions in EMEA
#Market News
June 15, 2015 / 11:15 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-BNY Mellon names Adam Gelder head of financial institutions in EMEA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp hired Adam Gelder from Deutsche Bank as head of financial institutions for its corporate trust team in Europe the Middle East and Africa.

Gelder will be responsible to grow and develop BNY Mellon’s financial institutions business in the region and will report to Robert Wagstaff, head of UK sales and relationship management.

In his 18 years at Deutsche Bank, Gelder has worked in client service, relationship management and sales.

BNY Mellon’s corporate trust business served as trustee and/or paying agent on more than 60,000 debt-related issues globally as of March 31. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

