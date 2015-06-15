FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BNY Mellon names Alan Flanagan head of new PE, real estate fund unit
#Funds News
June 15, 2015 / 10:19 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-BNY Mellon names Alan Flanagan head of new PE, real estate fund unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp, the world’s No.1 custody bank, named Alan Flanagan as global head of its new private equity and real estate (PE&RE) fund services unit.

The New York-based unit will comprise more than $100 billion in assets under administration and over 150 employees.

Flanagan will be responsible for overseeing driving growth in an area that has seen large deals recently.

He was previously a global head of product management for BNY Mellon’s alternative investment services, a role which will be taken over by Robert Chambers.

Chambers joins from Balestra Capital, where he was a managing director and portfolio manager.

Flanagan will continue to be based in Dublin and report to Frank La Salla, CEO of the alternative investment services business. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

