MOVES-BNY Mellon names Arnon Goldstein to treasury services team
March 16, 2015 / 9:45 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-BNY Mellon names Arnon Goldstein to treasury services team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp appointed Arnon Goldstein as head of sales & relationship management, treasury services for Asia Pacific.

Goldstein succeeds Frederick DiCocco, who has been appointed head of market management within BNY Mellon’s treasury services business.

Goldstein was earlier a member of BNY Mellon’s global client management team.

Based in Singapore, he will join BNY Mellon’s Asia Pacific Executive Committee.

Goldstein and DiCocco will report to Alan Verschoyle-King, executive vice-president and global head of sales & relationship management for treasury services business. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

