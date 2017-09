April 16 (Reuters) - Investment manager BNY Mellon Wealth Management, part of Bank of New York Mellon Corp, named Bob Dail mortgage banking officer at its Washington office.

Dail was previously a director in private mortgage banking with Frist Savings Mortgage.

He will report to Managing Director Erin Gorman, the company said. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)