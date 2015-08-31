MOVES-BNY Mellon names Michelle Neal as president of Markets Group

Aug 31 (Reuters) - BNY Mellon appointed Michelle Neal as president of BNY Mellon Markets Group at the group’s headquarters in New York, replacing Kurt Woetzel, who recently retired.

Neal will join on Nov. 30 and will report to Curtis Arledge, vice chairman of BNY Mellon.

Neal was most recently global head of listed derivatives, markets clearing and fixed income market structure with Deutsche Bank. She previously held management positions with Nomura International, Royal Bank of Scotland, Fidessa LatentZero and Goldman Sachs. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)