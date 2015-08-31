FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BNY Mellon names Michelle Neal as president of Markets Group
#Funds News
August 31, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-BNY Mellon names Michelle Neal as president of Markets Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - BNY Mellon appointed Michelle Neal as president of BNY Mellon Markets Group at the group’s headquarters in New York, replacing Kurt Woetzel, who recently retired.

Neal will join on Nov. 30 and will report to Curtis Arledge, vice chairman of BNY Mellon.

Neal was most recently global head of listed derivatives, markets clearing and fixed income market structure with Deutsche Bank. She previously held management positions with Nomura International, Royal Bank of Scotland, Fidessa LatentZero and Goldman Sachs. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
