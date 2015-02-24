FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-BNY Mellon Investment Management names Studley to head investment strategy
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-BNY Mellon Investment Management names Studley to head investment strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - BNY Mellon Investment Management, a unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp, appointed Ralph Studley to the newly created position of director of investment strategy.

Studley joins from Eaton Vance Investment Management, a unit of Eaton Vance Corp, where he was an associate director of wealth strategies.

The new position is aimed helping integrate BNY Mellon’s investment products in equities, fixed income, alternatives and multi-sector investments.

Studley will lead a team responsible for delivering portfolio recommendations to help advisers on investments.

He will report to Kim Mustin, head of North American distribution for BNY Mellon Investment Management.

Studley has also worked in institutional sales for Piper Jaffray Cos and had been a trader for SAMCO Capital Markets Inc. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.