MOVES-BNY Mellon Wealth Management hires Donald Wright senior wealth director

March 19 (Reuters) - BNY Mellon Wealth Management, the investment services unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp, appointed Donald E. Wright as senior wealth director in its Washington office.

Wright, who reports to regional president Susan Traver, previously served as a regional vice president with Fisher Investments where he worked on developing a high net worth client program.

BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which has $190 billion in private client assets, as of Dec. 31, provides investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning and private banking services. (Reporting by Natalie Grover)