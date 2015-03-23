FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-MOVES-BNY Mellon Wealth Management hires Donald Wright as senior wealth director (March 19)
March 23, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-MOVES-BNY Mellon Wealth Management hires Donald Wright as senior wealth director (March 19)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to drop reference to investment services unit in paragraph 1)

March 19 (Reuters) - The wealth management unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp appointed Donald Wright as senior wealth director in its Washington office.

Wright, who reports to regional president Susan Traver, previously served as a regional vice president with Fisher Investments where he worked on developing a high net worth client program.

BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which has $190 billion in private client assets, as of Dec. 31, provides investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning and private banking services.

Reporting by Natalie Grover

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
