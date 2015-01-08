FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-BNY Mellon hires Yolande Escher from Barclays as a wealth director
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 8, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-BNY Mellon hires Yolande Escher from Barclays as a wealth director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s wealth management business has hired Yolande Escher to a newly created role of wealth director to focus on sales and business development in Europe.

Escher will join the wealth management business, headed by Managing Director Jeroen Kwist, as part of BNY’s push to grow its business development team by half by the first quarter.

Escher was a previously a director at Barclays wealth and investment management in London where she led a sales team focused on the “resident non-domiciled” market in the United Kingdom.

She has also worked at UBS, where her last role was that of director and client advisor to high-net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, mainly in Southwest Asia. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.