MOVES-BNY Mellon hires Yolande Escher from Barclays as a wealth director

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s wealth management business has hired Yolande Escher to a newly created role of wealth director to focus on sales and business development in Europe.

Escher will join the wealth management business, headed by Managing Director Jeroen Kwist, as part of BNY’s push to grow its business development team by half by the first quarter.

Escher was a previously a director at Barclays wealth and investment management in London where she led a sales team focused on the “resident non-domiciled” market in the United Kingdom.

She has also worked at UBS, where her last role was that of director and client advisor to high-net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, mainly in Southwest Asia. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)