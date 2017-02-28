BRIEF-Credit Agricole said to weigh $2.4 bln Saudi bank stake sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
DUBAI Feb 28 United Arab Emirates' Bank of Sharjah has released initial price guidance in the 250 basis points over mid-swaps area for its planned five-year international bond, according to a document issued by the lead banks.
The bank has mandated Bank ABC, Emirates NBD Capital, JP Morgan and National Bank of Abu Dhabi as joint lead managers.
(Reporting by Umesh Desai; writing by Davide Barbuscia)
March 7 Verifone Systems Inc is investigating a breach of its internal networks that appears to have impacted a number of companies running its point-of-sale card terminals, Krebs on Security said in a blog post citing sources.
WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump supports the Republican bill to replace Obamacare.