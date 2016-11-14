Bank of Sharjah weighs $500 mln bond in 2017 -sources

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Bank of Sharjah is considering issuing a $500 million conventional bond in 2017 for general corporate purposes, banking sources have told Reuters.

The Abu Dhabi-listed lender gained shareholder approval earlier this year to issue bonds worth up to $1.5 billion.

It issued its first international bond of $500 million in 2015.

The bank chose JP Morgan and National Bank of Abu Dhabi as joint coordinators for the 2015 five-year transaction, with those two lenders and Commerzbank, Emirates NBD Capital and First Gulf Bank acting as bookrunners.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, Bahrain-based Gulf International Bank has asked banks to submit proposals to arrange a potential U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue, Reuters reported on Monday.