a year ago
MOVES-Bank of Singapore hires two senior Credit Suisse bankers
August 23, 2016 / 3:55 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Bank of Singapore hires two senior Credit Suisse bankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Bank of Singapore, a unit of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd, hired two senior bankers from Credit Suisse to boost its Philippines team.

The bank appointed Arthur Ooi as managing director and team head, effective Aug. 1, and Brandon Ho as executive director and senior relationship manager, effective July 12.

They will be based in Singapore.

Ooi has more than 19 years of experience in advising ultra-high net worth clients and most recently was team head of Credit Suisse Private Bank's Philippines business.

Ho has experience both in investment banking and wealth management and most recently served as the team lead for the Emerging Asia investment consulting business at Credit Suisse. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

