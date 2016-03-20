Bank of Tianjin prices HK listing near bottom, raising $950 mln-source-IFR

HONG KONG, March 20 (Reuters) - City commercial lender Bank of Tianjin Co Ltd priced its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) near the bottom of expectations, showing tepid appetite for the $950 million listing as investors fret over China’s economic slowdown.

The 995.5 million shares on offer were priced at HK$7.39 each, after being marketed in an indicative range of HK$7.37 to HK$9.58, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported, citing people close to the deal.

The deal consisted of 905 million new shares and 90.5 million existing shares from 240 state-owned shareholders of the bank on behalf of China’s National Council for Social Security Fund (NSSF), according to the IPO prospectus.

Bank of Tianjin did not immediately respond to a Reuters email requesting comment.