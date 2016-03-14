FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
March 14, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

Bank of Tianjin plans $1.23 bln HK IPO, taps $560 mln from cornerstones -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 14 (Reuters) - City commercial lender Bank of Tianjin Co Ltd plans to raise up to $1.23 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering, IFR reported on Monday, citing people close to the deal.

The bank plans to sell 996 million shares in an indicative range of HK$7.37 to HK$9.58 each, putting the total deal at HK$9.54 billion ($1.23 billion), reported IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Bank of Tianjin secured $560 million in commitments from cornerstone investors, including $270 million from China State Shipbuilding Corp, IFR said.

Bank of Tianjin did not immediately respond to a Reuters email requesting comment on the IPO terms.

$1 = 7.7585 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
