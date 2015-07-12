FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ gets Dubai Islamic finance licence
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 12, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ gets Dubai Islamic finance licence

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU) said it had obtained permission from the Dubai Financial Services Authority to operate a so-called Islamic window, underlining growing Japanese interest in sharia-compliant banking.

Islamic windows allow conventional banks to conduct Islamic finance by segregating assets from conventional interest-bearing funds. Industry sources said it was the first time that a bank from Japan was operating an Islamic window in the Middle East.

BTMU decided to take the step after Japan’s Financial Services Agency changed its supervisory guidelines, the bank said in a statement seen on Sunday.

Japanese institutions have become increasingly interested in Islamic finance as a way to tap large pools of liquidity in southeast Asia and the Gulf.

Last September, BTMU became the first Japanese commercial bank to issue Islamic bonds; last month, a Malaysian affiliate of Toyota Motor said it planned to set up a funding scheme that would include Islamic debt. The Japan International Cooperation Agency has signed an agreement with the private sector arm of the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank to develop sharia-compliant transactions. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Additional reporting by Takahiko Wada in Tokyo; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.