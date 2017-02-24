(Adds comment from Indonesian tycoon)
JAKARTA Feb 24 Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra
International Tbk will not sell its stake in lender PT
Bank Permata Tbk, the company's top executive said on
Friday.
Astra and Standard Chartered PLC each owned 44.8
percent of Permata as of Dec. 31, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Last month, Indonesian tycoon Tahir told Reuters he was
interested in buying all of Permata and merging it with PT Bank
Mayapada Internasional Tbk, starting with the stake
held by Asia-focused Standard Chartered.
"We will not get out of Permata. As a shareholder, we have
mid-term and long-term plans," Astra President Director Prijono
Sugiarto told reporters.
Asked for a response to Sugiarto's comment, Tahir said he
may look for another bank to acquire. He declined to give
details.
(Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata;
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Stephen Coates)