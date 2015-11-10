FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Permata says sees pressure on portfolio due to economy
November 10, 2015

Indonesia's Permata says sees pressure on portfolio due to economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s PT Bank Permata Tbk said on Tuesday it has experienced “significant” pressure on its portfolio in the third quarter of this year due to the weakness in the economy, and sees more downside in the remaining quarter.

The management of non-performing loans is the biggest challenge to Permata’s profitability, it said in a filing to the Indonesian stock exchange.

British lender Standard Chartered PLC and local conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk each owned 45 percent of Permata as of end-June, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Standard Chartered’s top executives said last week that the bank plans to reposition its business in Indonesia, without giving more details. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Sunil Nair)

