a year ago
Poland backs its firms' attempts to buy UniCredit's Pekao stake
September 6, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

Poland backs its firms' attempts to buy UniCredit's Pekao stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Polish Treasury Minister Dawid Jackiewicz said on Tuesday that he would support the attempts of state-run companies to buy UniCredit's stake in Polish bank Pekao, calling it a "unique" opportunity.

Italy's largest bank by assets, UniCredit is mulling the sale of a number of assets, including its 40.1 percent stake in Pekao, as it seeks to bolster its balance sheet and limit the size of a capital increase many analysts see as inevitable.

Sources have said PZU, Poland's biggest insurer, is in talks with UniCredit over a possible deal but according to news reports the two sides are haggling over price.

"This is a decision to be taken by companies which are able to conducts such an acquisition, for example PZU or PKO BP. I am in favour of such actions. I think that we should increase our engagement in the banking sector," Jackiewicz told public broadcaster TVP Info.

"I think we are facing a unique opportunity to buy Pekao and I will support it". (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Florkiewicz; editing by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Jason Neely)

