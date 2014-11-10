FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Poland's Bank Pekao sees Q4 net profit close to Q3 level
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 10, 2014 / 10:07 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Poland's Bank Pekao sees Q4 net profit close to Q3 level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Q3 net profit figure in lead to 704 mln zlotys from 2.02 billion)

WARSAW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Poland’s No.2 lender, Bank Pekao , expects its fourth-quarter net profit to be close to the third quarter’s 704 million zlotys ($208 million), Chief Executive Luigi Lovaglio said on Monday.

He added that he saw margin pressures ahead and expected interest margin in the last three months of the year to be below 3 percent. (1 US dollar = 3.3811 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.