UPDATE 1-Poland's Bank Pekao Q2 net profit beats expectations

WARSAW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Bank Pekao SA, Poland's No.2 lender, posted a 12 percent rise year-on-year in second-quarter net profit, beating analysts' forecasts thanks to proceeds related to the sale of Visa Europe and higher than expected fee income.

The Polish arm of Italian bank UniCredit said on Wednesday its net profit rose to 690.5 million zlotys ($179 million). Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a profit of 620 million zlotys.

"Generally speaking it is all about the Visa effect, but also the net fee income was better than expected," said Michal Sobolewski, an analyst with DM BOS brokerage.

Credit and debit card company Visa Inc completed its acquisition of Visa Europe, a cooperative of European banks, in June in a deal initially valued at as much as $23.3 billion. In the second quarter, Pekao received 44 million euros ($49 million) from the deal as well as Visa shares.

Sobolewski said the main influence on Pekao's future, however, would be whether UniCredit decides to sell the business.

The Italian bank is considering a cash call of at least 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) and a sale of Pekao among options to boost capital.

This year, Pekao shares have fallen 13 percent, after losing almost one fifth in value last year. Polish banks have faced a deteriorating operating environment, including increased fees for the country's bank guarantee fund, a newly-imposed bank tax and record-low interest rates.

($1 = 3.8582 zlotys)