Bank Rakyat Indonesia plans 3 trln rupiah bond issue next year

JAKARTA, July 10 (Reuters) - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk , Indonesia’s second largest bank by assets, plans a 3 trillion rupiah ($259.9 million) bond issue in H1 2015 to increase liquidity.

“The bond issuance will be needed to overcome the tightening liquidity that is expected to continue until the end of the year,” Finance Director Achmad Baiquni told reporters on Thursday.

He said the lender had not yet decided whether to issue rupiah-denominated or dollar-denominated bonds.

BRI’s lending will slow to about 15-17 percent this year due to liquidity concerns, but loan growth should improve to about 20 percent next year, Baiquni said. ($1 = 11,545 rupiah) (Reporting By Fathiya Dahrul; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)