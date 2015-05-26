California bank dodges lawsuit over $60 mln Ponzi scheme

(Reuters) - Investors who say they lost their life savings in a $60 million Ponzi scheme investment allegedly pushed by a Santa Cruz County Bank officer cannot hold the bank liable for securities fraud, a federal judge in San Jose has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila said in an order last week that although investors claimed that the bank officer, Charles Maffia, made false statements about the scheme, they did not show how the bank itself profited from the fraud. The bank was represented by lawyers at DLA Piper.

