a year ago
Oman's Bank Sohar completes 35 mln rial capital-boosting bond sale
#Financials
September 7, 2016 / 5:56 AM / a year ago

Oman's Bank Sohar completes 35 mln rial capital-boosting bond sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Oman's Bank Sohar :

* Bank Sohar has closed a 35 million rial ($90.9 million) subordinated debt issue that will boost its Tier 2 or supplementary capital, it said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

* No details of the issue were given in the statement, except to say the debt was bought by pension funds, large Omani corporates and individual investors.

* "The raise will significantly improve the bank's capital position, allowing it to support the local economy more strongly through greater ability to provide finance for deserving projects," the bank said.($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

