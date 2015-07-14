FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman's Bank Sohar signs $250 mln 3-yr loan - arranger
July 14, 2015 / 4:36 PM / 2 years ago

Oman's Bank Sohar signs $250 mln 3-yr loan - arranger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Oman’s Bank Sohar has signed a $250 million loan facility with a three-year lifespan, with the proceeds to be used for general funding purposes, a statement from the arranger said on Tuesday.

The facility was signed on Tuesday, Arab Banking Corporation said in the statement, adding that it and a further 10 banks from the Gulf, Europe and Asia were the lenders.

In May, it was announced that the Omani bank was marketing the deal to potential lenders, with the loan paying 120 basis points over the London interbank offered rate (Libor). (Reporting by David French; Editing by Pravin Char)

