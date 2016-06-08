FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman's Bank Sohar, Bank Dhofar agree on share swap ratio
June 8, 2016

Oman's Bank Sohar, Bank Dhofar agree on share swap ratio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Oman’s Bank Sohar and Bank Dhofar have agreed on the share swap ratio of their proposed merger, Bank Sohar said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.

Every one share of Bank Dhofar will be exchanged for 1.29 shares of Bank Sohar, the statement said.

Bank Sohar has been in talks with larger rival Bank Dhofar over a potential merger since 2013. In April, Bank Dhofar said it had completed due diligence and communicated terms of a deal to Bank Sohar.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Sunil Nair

