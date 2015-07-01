FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman's Bank Sohar, Bank Dhofar plan due diligence on proposed merger
July 1, 2015 / 5:06 AM / 2 years ago

Oman's Bank Sohar, Bank Dhofar plan due diligence on proposed merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 1 (Reuters) - Oman’s Bank Sohar and Bank Dhofar have entered into a non-binding agreement on a proposed merger, the two lenders said on Wednesday.

The banks agreed to proceed with due diligence, subject to receiving regulatory approvals, they said in separate statements.

Talks about a potential merger between the banks date back to 2013, when Bank Sohar said it would consider a proposal from larger peer Bank Dhofar to combine operations.

Separately, Oman’s United Finance said on Tuesday that its board was considering a non-binding takeover offer from Al Omaniya Financial Services. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

