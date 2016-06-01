FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MOVES-Oman's Bank Sohar says acting CEO has resigned for personal reasons
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 1, 2016 / 6:36 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Oman's Bank Sohar says acting CEO has resigned for personal reasons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 1 (Reuters) - The acting chief executive of Oman's Bank Sohar has resigned for personal reasons, the lender said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.

Rashad Ali al-Musafir will serve his notice period and the board will move to appoint a replacement before the end of that time, the statement added.

Musafir has been serving as acting CEO since October 2014, according to bourse records.

Bank Sohar has been in talks with larger rival Bank Dhofar over a potential merger since 2013. In April Bank Dhofar said it had completed due diligence and communicated terms of a deal to Bank Sohar. (Reporting by David French; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.