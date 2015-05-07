FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman's Bank Sohar says $104 mln rights issue oversubscribed
#Financials
May 7, 2015 / 5:57 AM / 2 years ago

Oman's Bank Sohar says $104 mln rights issue oversubscribed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Oman’s Bank Sohar, which is in talks about a possible merger with larger rival Bank Dhofar, said on Thursday its 40.04 million rial ($104.1 million) rights issue had been oversubscribed.

In total, shares worth 53.28 million rials were bid for under the capital increase, which saw 228.8 million new shares sold to investors, according to a bourse filing.

Bank Sohar offered the shares for subscription, priced at 0.175 rials each, between April 15 and April 29. ($1 = 0.3848 Omani rials) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

