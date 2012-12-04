FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EX-HBOS chairman admits mistakes in corporate unit
December 4, 2012

EX-HBOS chairman admits mistakes in corporate unit

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - A former chairman of HBOS said on Tuesday that the bank grew its corporate lending too aggressively, contributing to its near collapse during the financial crisis of 2008.

Dennis Stevenson, chairman of the bank between 2001 and 2009, said in written evidence to Britain’s Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards, that mistakes were made in relation to the degree of corporate lending pursued.

“It is clear, with the benefit of hindsight, that mistakes were made in the degree of corporate lending...The FSA is almost certainly right to suggest that the corporate division grew too quickly,” he said.

