Germany's Schaeuble says trading tax still a long way away
May 9, 2013 / 4:26 PM / in 4 years

Germany's Schaeuble says trading tax still a long way away

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s finance minister said a controversial plan by 11 euro zone countries to introduce a financial transaction tax was not an urgent matter and it could take a long time to be finalised.

“We are just beginning this discussion. It is not a major concern to be very frank,” Wolfgang Schaeuble said in response to a question about the planned tax at a conference.

“This year, next year...it’s not (a) major problem,” he said.

Germany and 10 other countries agreed in January to a tax on trading in financial markets which could be launched as soon as January 2014 as a way to help pay for the costs of the financial crisis.

Britain has challenged the plan in court, expressing concern that it would affect transactions carried out beyond the borders of countries that sign up for it, including in the City of London. (Reporting by Marc Jones and William Schomber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
