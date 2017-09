Jan 14 (Reuters) - Bank Uralsib :

* In Dec. 2014 Bank Uralsib received a subordinated loan in the amount of $71.61 million for the period of ten years-Interfax cites bank’s press service

* Loan interest rate is 12 pct per annum

* Lender was a related party for which Nikolay Tsvetkov acts as the sole shareholder and the ultimate beneficiary (the main beneficiary of Uralsib)-IFX

