UPDATE 3-Russian tycoon Kogan takes 82 pct of Uralsib Bank in c.bank rescue

* C.bank approves plan to save Uralsib

* Tycoon takes control of top-30 bank

* DIA to lend 81 bln roubles to help bank

* Uralsib largest bank saved since 2011 (Adds bank comment, Kogan’s exact stake, bullets)

By Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva

MOSCOW, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Russian businessman Vladimir Kogan has acquired 82 percent of Uralsib Bank’s shares as part of a central bank plan to avert bankruptcy at the top-30 Russian lender, the bank said on Wednesday.

The Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) will also give Uralsib loans for 14 billion roubles ($224 million) for six years and 67 billion roubles ($1 billion) for 10 years to help improve its financial position, the state agency said.

Uralsib is Russia’s 26th largest bank by assets, according to an Interfax ranking, and it is the biggest bank to be saved with central bank funds since Bank of Moscow in 2011.

It will continue its activity as now, including fulfilling its obligations to its clients, the central bank said.

As well as reimbursing insured depositors when Russian banks are unable to meet their obligations, DIA distributes loans to troubled banks as part of bailout proceedings with money it receives from the central bank.

Russian banks have seen their capital levels eroded and profits slump as an economic slowdown linked to weak commodity prices and sanctions over the Ukraine conflict have caused bad loans to rise and dampened demand for lending.

Kogan is the largest shareholder in the Neftegazindustriya firm, which owns the Afipsky oil refinery, and Russian media reported on Tuesday he was in line to buy a controlling stake in Uralsib.

Forbes estimates that Kogan is worth almost $1 billion.

He agreed the 82 percent stake purchase with Uralsib shareholder Nikolai Tsvetkov, who will retain a minority stake in the bank, Uralsib said on Wednesday.

Uralsib’s press service told Reuters on Tuesday that talks with investors over a deal to buy a stake in the bank were in their final stages but refused to give more details.

Fitch ratings agency lowered Uralsib’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating to ‘B-’ in the middle of October because of a weakening of the bank’s capitalisation, asset quality and profitability.

Earlier, Russian agencies reported that Alfa Bank and Credit Bank of Moscow, among other lenders, were interested in buying Uralsib. ($1 = 62.4362 roubles) (Editing by Adrian Croft and Tom Heneghan)