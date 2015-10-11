FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's VTB to move its European base to Frankfurt - CEO in paper
October 11, 2015 / 2:16 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's VTB to move its European base to Frankfurt - CEO in paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s second-largest bank, is set to move its European headquarters to Frankfurt from Vienna, its Chief Executive Andrey Kostin told German daily Handelsblatt.

“I love Vienna very much, they have a wonderful opera, banking supervision is okay, but Frankfurt is the banking capital of Europe,” the paper quoted Kostin as saying in a summary of an article to be published on Monday.

VTB already has a subsidiary in Germany, but moving its headquarters to Europe’s biggest economy would mean enlarging its Frankfurt office, the paper said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by David Clarke)

