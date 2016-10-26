UPDATE 1-Russia's VTB retail banking unit expects record profit in 2016

* VTB24 bets on fast retail lending growth

* Sees FY net profit above record 37 bln rbls (Adds details, quotes, background)

By Andrey Ostroukh

MOSCOW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - VTB24, the retail arm of Russian lender VTB, expects to post a record net profit in 2016 with its retail lending growing faster than the market, the bank said on Wednesday.

Hit by a full-blown economic crisis and the rouble slump, the Russian banking sector is gradually recovering, and state-controlled banks such as Sberbank and VTB have been among the best performers recently.

VTB24 said it had earned 23.6 billion roubles ($379 million) in net profit in the first nine months, under Russian accounting standards, and was on track to see record profit in the whole of 2016, above the 2012 level of 37 billion roubles.

The bank's chief executive officer, Mikhail Zadornov, said that VTB24 net profit under international financial reporting standards would be even higher, without providing an exact figure.

The amount of retail loans provided by VTB24 from January to the end of September rose by 8.4 percent, far above Russia's retail lending growth of 0.4 percent.

Zadornov said that demand for retail lending is increasing as rates have gone down. Meanwhile, risk appetite is also rebounding and people are more interested in borrowing and spending more, which should support retail sales in the second half of the year, Zadornov said.

"This should make producers of consumer goods happy."

Despite some improvement in the economy, signs of the economic crisis, which started after Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and was fuelled by a rapid drop in oil prices, are still there.

In another sign of the crisis, VTB24 is planning to provide more loans to Russians so they can buy used cars, Zadornov said.

Once one of the most promising markets in Europe, Russia saw sales of new cars plummet in the past two years as the rouble lost around half of its value.

Even though Russians now travel abroad more often than at the peak of the rouble's depreciation to record lows, first touched in 2014 and then revisited in 2016, this does not affect the currency market.

"We don't see any serious pressure on the rouble ... International tourism has shrunk so much compared with the first half of 2014 that some recovery now can't pressure the rouble," Zadornov said. ($1 = 62.2430 roubles) (Reporting by Andrei Ostroukh; editing by Katya Golubkova/Mark Heinrich)