UPDATE 2-Russian bank VTB sees profit recovery due to refinery sale

By Alexander Winning and Kira Zavyalova

MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - VTB reported a jump in quarterly net profit on Tuesday as Russia's second-largest bank booked a gain from selling an oil refinery, but it remained cautious on the outlook for the rest of the year due to tough economic conditions.

"We are naturally working to show a profit but it won't be that easy, since macroeconomic indicators aren't on our side," the bank's Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos told a conference call with journalists.

VTB has seen its earnings squeezed by a deep economic slump and is under Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict that limit its ability to borrow on international markets.

It made 14.8 billion roubles ($232.5 million) in net profit in the second three months of the year, compared to analysts' expectations for profit of 4.8 billion roubles.

The bank booked a gain of 11.9 billion roubles from selling the Mariisky oil refinery, lifting its bottom line to more than 10 times what it achieved in the second quarter of 2015.

Otherwise VTB's performance was mixed, illustrating that meaningful risks remain for Russia's top banks despite the economy starting to emerge from the doldrums.

Second-quarter profit was a fraction of what the bank had earned in previous years, before the Ukraine conflict and economic slide triggered by a sharp fall in oil prices.

VTB has played a major role in channelling capital to resource exporters which dominate the Russian economy. It is headed by Andrei Kostin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

VTB's shares were down 0.3 percent by 1045 GMT versus Moscow's MICEX index which was up 0.5 percent.

Net interest income in the second quarter jumped by 65 percent year on year to 108.7 billion roubles while net fee and commission income rose 12 percent to 19.2 billion.

But loan-loss provisions roughly doubled from the previous year to 62.3 billion roubles.