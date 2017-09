ISTANBUL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Turkish Islamic lender Bank Asya said on Tuesday it will raise its paid-in capital to 1.125 billion lira ($508.4 million) from 900 million lira currently.

The bank made the announcement in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange. ($1 = 2.22 lira) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)