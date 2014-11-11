FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish lender Bank Asya swings to Q3 loss, deposits drop
November 11, 2014 / 7:27 AM / 3 years ago

Turkish lender Bank Asya swings to Q3 loss, deposits drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Bank Asya swung to a 301 million lira ($133 million) net loss in the third quarter from a 60 million lira profit a year earlier as its assets declined sharply, according to a stock exchange filing late on Monday.

The bank’s assets shrunk 40 percent to 16.5 billion lira at the end of third quarter from the end of 2013, while deposits almost halved to 10.07 billion over the nine-month period, the filing showed.

Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall

