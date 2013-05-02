Turkey's Bank Asya secures $380 mln Islamic loan

ISTANBUL, May 2 (Reuters) - Turkish Islamic lender Bank Asya said on Thursday it had secured a $380 million syndicated Islamic loan from 28 banks.

The lender said in a statement that the the facility carries a profit rate of 125 basis points over the relevant benchmark.

The syndicated loan comprises a $230.5 million tranche and a 115.3 million euro segment, and is structured as a murabaha facility. Under a murabaha structure, a financial institution agrees to purchase merchandise for a client and the client promises to buy it from the institution at an agreed mark-up. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Seda Sezer)