Bank Asya says operations unaffected after regulator appoints new management
February 4, 2015 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

Bank Asya says operations unaffected after regulator appoints new management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Bank Asya, an Islamic lender, said on Wednesday its operations would not be affected after the banking regulator appointed a new board and general manager.

The banking watchdog took control of the lender late on Tuesday, citing insufficient transparency to carry out regulation.

Bank Asya faced losses after President Tayyip Erdogan accused U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whose followers established the lender, of plotting to overthrow him. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

