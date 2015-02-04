Action against Turkey's Bank Asya ends speculation - minister

ISTANBUL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Wednesday a banking regulators’ decision to take over management at Islamic lender Bank Asya ends a period of speculation and restores a safer environment.

The banking regulator late on Tuesday announced its action against the lender, which was established by followers of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom President Tayyip Erdogan’s accuses of trying to overthrow him.

Zeybekci also told a news conference broadcast live on TRT television that it was “unfair” Turkey had to pay a high cost due to its interest rates and accused the central bank of lagging the market after the bank decided against holding an extraordinary policy meeting to cut rates.