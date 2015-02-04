FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Action against Turkey's Bank Asya ends speculation - minister
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 4, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

Action against Turkey's Bank Asya ends speculation - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Wednesday a banking regulators’ decision to take over management at Islamic lender Bank Asya ends a period of speculation and restores a safer environment.

The banking regulator late on Tuesday announced its action against the lender, which was established by followers of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom President Tayyip Erdogan’s accuses of trying to overthrow him.

Zeybekci also told a news conference broadcast live on TRT television that it was “unfair” Turkey had to pay a high cost due to its interest rates and accused the central bank of lagging the market after the bank decided against holding an extraordinary policy meeting to cut rates.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.