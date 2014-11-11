FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Bank Asya says loans provisions caused third quarter loss
#Credit Markets
November 11, 2014 / 9:37 AM / 3 years ago

Turkey's Bank Asya says loans provisions caused third quarter loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Bank Asya’s net loss in the third quarter was due to higher loan provisions as it sought to increase its asset quality, and the Islamic lender’s operations are continuing “healthily,” the Turkish bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Bank Asya fell to a 301 million lira ($133 million) net loss in the third quarter from a 60 million lira profit a year earlier as its assets declined sharply, it said earlier in a stock exchange filing.

The bank said its capital adequacy ratio stood at 18.32 percent. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

