Bank Asya has not sent all required documents - Turkish banks watchdog
May 20, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

Bank Asya has not sent all required documents - Turkish banks watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 20 (Reuters) - Islamic lender Bank Asya has not yet filed all the documents sought by Turkey’s banking watchdog BDDK after the regulators took over the bank’s management and seized a small stake in it earlier this year, BDDK head Mehmet Ali Akben said on Wednesday.

The government has said the management of the bank, founded by followers of President Tayyip Erdogan’s ally-turned-foe Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, was taken over because it failed to meet some legal criteria. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)

