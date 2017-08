VIENNA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Bank Austria has appointed a new finance chief to succeed Mirko Bianchi, who was promoted to chief financial officer of parent company UniCredit, the company said on Monday.

Gregor Hofstaetter-Pobst, 44, who was the group's head of finance for the Czech Republic and Slovakia, was appointed to his new role with effect from Oct. 1, Bank Austria said. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by David Goodman)