Bank Austria plays down Hungary risks - report
March 16, 2012 / 7:25 AM / 6 years ago

Bank Austria plays down Hungary risks - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 16 (Reuters) - The head of UniCredit unit Bank Austria’s central and eastern Europe business played down potential risks from Hungary in a magazine interview published on Friday.

“I don’t think it will go that far,” Gianni Franco Papa told Format magazine when asked if he feared Hungary could become insolvent.

“And even if it did we are in a comfortable situation. We are profitable in Hungary and our share of corporate customers is very high.”

Hungary’s conservative government is locked in a row with the European Union over legislation that Brussels says hurts the independence of the central bank and judiciary, which has so far blocked talks on a financing deal with the EU and the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)

