FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UniCredit's Bank Austria set to sell Kazakh bank -report
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 11, 2012 / 7:42 AM / 5 years ago

UniCredit's Bank Austria set to sell Kazakh bank -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - UniCredit unit Bank Austria plans to sell its underperforming banking unit in Kazakhstan, unwinding a $2.1 billion 2007 deal that did not live up to its potential, Austrian paper Die Presse reported.

It did not cite its sources for Tuesday’s report, which said an investor group from Almaty was favourite to buy ATF bank for around 440 million euros ($569 million), in line with its current book value.

A deal was not certain because some details still needed negotiation, it added.

ATF had total assets of 5 billion euros and 103 branches as of September, making it the country’s fifth-biggest lender, Bank Austria says on its website.

Bank Austria was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.7736 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.