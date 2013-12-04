UPDATE 1-Bank Austria asks prosecutors to probe customer data leak

* Move follows magazine report of customer data

VIENNA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - UniCredit unit Bank Austria has asked prosecutors to investigate a leak of customer data that magazine News then published, the bank said on Wednesday.

“Bank Austria has filed with prosecutors a complaint against unidentified persons because this concerns data that are subject to banking secrecy and protection of privacy,” it said in a statement.

It appeared the data came from a criminal case it launched years ago against former staff, it added without elaborating.

In a report posted on its website, News magazine said it had obtained data from Bank Austria’s treasury department that showed several clients and the 208 million euros ($283 million)in commissions that bank made on trades for them over four years.

It did not say how it came upon the documents, which it said showed details for 5,000 customers including state and local governments, utilities, health insurers and churches.

Kurt Kuch, the investigative reporter responsible for the article, said it was legitimate to publish the details.

“It concerns a series of public institutions that entered speculative trading with public money,” he told Reuters.

“Now we know to the cent how high the bank’s profit margin was for each transaction. The bank always made money even when customers lost money on their investments, but the bank never told the customers how high the margin was. It said this was a business secret,” he added.

Bank Austria said it rejected the report’s allegations. ($1 = 0.7360 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Louise Heavens and Elaine Hardcastle)